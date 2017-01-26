Delta MD88 at Jackson on Jan 26th 2017, bird strike
A Delta Airlines McDonnell Douglas MD-88, registration N901DE performing flight DL-1411 from Atlanta,GA to Jackson,MS , was on approach to Jackson's runway 34L descending through 2500 feet when a large bird impacted the nose of the aircraft. The aircraft continued for a safe landing on runway 34L about 5 minutes later.
