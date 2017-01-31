Active lifestyle linked with healthie...

Active lifestyle linked with healthier blood pressure in African-Americans

African-Americans are less likely to develop high blood pressure if they're physically active throughout the week, according to a new study of people living in Jackson, Mississippi. African-Americans who reported getting the ideal amount of moderate to vigorous physical activity at the start of the study were about 24 percent less likely to have hypertension, or high blood pressure, years later compared to those who weren't active, researchers found.

