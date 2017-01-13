13-year-old charged with sexual batte...

13-year-old charged with sexual battery and kidnapping

Saturday Jan 14 Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

JACKSON, MS - According to Commander Tyree Jones with Jackson Police, 13 year old Jayveonne Price is facing sex charges after he attacked a 4 year old girl on Tuesday. Jones says the boy kidnapped the 4 year old girl and took her into a wooded area close to the 2300 block of Forest Avenue in Jackson.

Jackson, MS

