13-year-old charged with sexual battery and kidnapping
JACKSON, MS - According to Commander Tyree Jones with Jackson Police, 13 year old Jayveonne Price is facing sex charges after he attacked a 4 year old girl on Tuesday. Jones says the boy kidnapped the 4 year old girl and took her into a wooded area close to the 2300 block of Forest Avenue in Jackson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mlk day
|Sun
|JOHN
|1
|Jimmy John's update: mid-February opening expec...
|Sun
|Economy
|4
|Jackson Mississippi Denny's
|Sun
|Lord bless you
|1
|Hire more NEGROS
|Jan 6
|GERRY
|1
|Remember H&M? Yes, they're still opening in Tupelo
|Jan 6
|See To Believe
|2
|Old Time Family "Gangs" Around jackson
|Jan 5
|Common sense
|2
|Elicia Hughes Murder Trial - Testimony Begins (Jan '08)
|Jan 4
|Victoria Hall
|150
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC