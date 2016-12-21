Three killed in shooting at Bill's Pa...

Three killed in shooting at Bill's Pawn/ Jewelry & Coin in Jackson

Saturday Dec 17

JACKSON, MS - JPD is on the scene, where authorities say three people were shot and killed. Officials say they were called to 104 Wilmington Street, near Terry Road, around 8:50 p.m Saturday.

Jackson, MS

