Shots fired at JPD officers during ca...

Shots fired at JPD officers during carjacking; officer grazed

Wednesday Dec 28

JACKSON, MS - A JPD officer has minor injures after shots were fired during a carjacking. JPD is on the scene of a carjacking where suspects fired shots at officers and an officer returned fire.

Jackson, MS

