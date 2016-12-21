Roger Wicker: Discussion focus on policies, reform
Before new lawmakers and the new president are sworn in, I am visiting around our state to hear directly from you. One of my jobs as U.S. Senator is to ensure that your voice is heard in Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|Not my President
|20,736
|White people Boycot Pizza Hut
|Wed
|Tony
|1
|Total Transportation Not Good to Work For (Dec '13)
|Dec 20
|nonofyourbusiness16
|95
|hope home for girls?
|Dec 19
|JAMES
|1
|Mississippi judge jails attorney for not reciti... (Oct '10)
|Dec 18
|God-fearing
|2,037
|Mendenhall Trailer TRASH
|Dec 12
|Yo mamma
|4
|There are 2 Many NEGROS ON PUBLIC TV and RADIO
|Dec 8
|TIM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC