Jackson Public School District takeover looms
The state Board of Education is giving Jackson schools a chance to fix accreditation problems, but Mississippi's second-largest school district may have only a short window to avoid a state takeover. The board voted 4-1 Thursday to approve a corrective action plan submitted by the 27,000-student district after it was placed on probation in August.
