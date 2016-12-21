Jackson Public School District takeov...

Jackson Public School District takeover looms

Sunday Dec 18

The state Board of Education is giving Jackson schools a chance to fix accreditation problems, but Mississippi's second-largest school district may have only a short window to avoid a state takeover. The board voted 4-1 Thursday to approve a corrective action plan submitted by the 27,000-student district after it was placed on probation in August.

