City of Jackson crews on Eastwood Dr. repair water main break
The City of Jackson says due to the recent loss in water pressure a boil water advisory has been issued until further notice for the following area: [3900-4099] Eastwood Drive; 39211 An advisory was also issued to the area of of Franklin D Roosevelt Drive- 39213 , Roosevelt Circle, Place- 39213 and Warren Harding Drive-39213.
