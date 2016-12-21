Business brief: State Fire Academy Graduates

Firefighters Jamie L. Adams, Jacob W. Faulkner, and Wesley C. Gates of the Columbus Fire Department graduated December 15, 2016 from the National Fire Protection Association 1001 Firefighter I-II course held at the Mississippi State Fire Academy in Jackson, MS. The seven week course included classroom and hands-on instruction in the areas of fire behavior, fire suppression, rescue, incident command, hazardous materials and other fire-related topics.

