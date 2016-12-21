Brexit lobbyist Farage wants to help Trump bring peace to Middle East
Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage has said he would like to help Donald Trump bring peace to the Middle East, telling the Telegraph "I'm quite good at negotiating" in a new interview. "We have to have a coherent approach to [Islamic State] and everything else," he said.
