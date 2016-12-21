'Basket of deplorables' file Supreme Court brief defending offensive speech

The libertarian Cato Institute and "a basket of deplorable people and organizations" filed a brief with the Supreme Court defending Americans' ability to judge offensive speech for themselves. The brief rushes to the defense of The Slants, an Asian-American rock band locked in a legal dispute with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office that denied the band a trademark for its name after deeming the name offensive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.