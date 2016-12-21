Arrest of black man in black church fire stirs debates
"Vote Trump" is spray-painted on the side of the fire-damaged Hopewell M.B. Baptist Church Nov. 2 in Greenville, Miss. Mississippi authorities arrested a 45-year-old African-American man, Andrew McClinton, Wednesday for burning the church and for the graffiti.
