Jackson Street construction approved for $503,000, E. Michigan Avenue work done

Construction starts July 31 on Jackson Street in downtown Jackson, as the street will have new water mains, streetscape lighting and new pavement. The project, which costs $503,162.68, was approved by the Jackson City Council on Tuesday, June 27. The work moves south from the 2016 project, in which Jackson Street was repaved between Louis Glick Highway and Washington Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.