Jackson Street construction approved ...

Jackson Street construction approved for $503,000, E. Michigan Avenue work done

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jul 3 Read more: MLive.com

Construction starts July 31 on Jackson Street in downtown Jackson, as the street will have new water mains, streetscape lighting and new pavement. The project, which costs $503,162.68, was approved by the Jackson City Council on Tuesday, June 27. The work moves south from the 2016 project, in which Jackson Street was repaved between Louis Glick Highway and Washington Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lost dog Jun 18 Dratz 1
News Details and reminders for Parole Board hearing ... Jun 8 catherine 1
East side Kroger May '17 Woohoo 1
Trayvon Martin vs. George Zimmerman? (Jul '13) May '17 anotharr 9
Jackson Mi Memories (Dec '08) Mar '17 jaxrockguitarist 57
Vandercook Lake History (Jul '10) Mar '17 Nicholas 11
Carrie guess (Oct '16) Feb '17 Old friend 3
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Sudan
  4. North Korea
  5. China
 

Jackson, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,628 • Total comments across all topics: 282,298,612

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC