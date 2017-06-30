White Boy Rick's Parole Hearing and Drug War Lessons Unlearned
Richard Wershe, Jr., also known as White Boy Rick, a teen-age cocaine trafficker and F.B.I. informant, pictured here with his attorney, William Bufalino II, in Detroit on January 14, 1988. Earlier this month, in Jackson, Michigan, two officers led Richard Wershe, Jr., into a one-story building at the G. Robert Cotton Correctional Facility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Yorker.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lost dog
|Jun 18
|Dratz
|1
|Details and reminders for Parole Board hearing ...
|Jun 8
|catherine
|1
|East side Kroger
|May '17
|Woohoo
|1
|Trayvon Martin vs. George Zimmerman? (Jul '13)
|May '17
|anotharr
|9
|Jackson Mi Memories (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|jaxrockguitarist
|57
|Vandercook Lake History (Jul '10)
|Mar '17
|Nicholas
|11
|Carrie guess (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Old friend
|3
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC