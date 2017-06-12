"White Boy Rick" parole hearing to ge...

"White Boy Rick" parole hearing to get underway

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: WXYZ

A public parole hearing for Richard Wershe, Jr., a.k.a. "White Boy Rick," is scheduled for Thursday, June 8 at the G. Robert Cotton Correctional Facility in Jackson. Jackson, MI - A public parole hearing for Richard Wershe, Jr., a.k.a. "White Boy Rick," is scheduled for Thursday morning at the G. Robert Cotton Correctional Facility in Jackson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Details and reminders for Parole Board hearing ... Jun 8 catherine 1
East side Kroger May 24 Woohoo 1
Trayvon Martin vs. George Zimmerman? (Jul '13) May 19 anotharr 9
Jackson Mi Memories (Dec '08) Mar '17 jaxrockguitarist 57
Vandercook Lake History (Jul '10) Mar '17 Nicholas 11
Carrie guess (Oct '16) Feb '17 Old friend 3
Carrie Wymer (Mar '09) Sep '16 Old friend 5
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Jackson, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,969 • Total comments across all topics: 281,710,666

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC