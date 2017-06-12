"White Boy Rick" parole hearing to get underway
A public parole hearing for Richard Wershe, Jr., a.k.a. "White Boy Rick," is scheduled for Thursday, June 8 at the G. Robert Cotton Correctional Facility in Jackson. Jackson, MI - A public parole hearing for Richard Wershe, Jr., a.k.a. "White Boy Rick," is scheduled for Thursday morning at the G. Robert Cotton Correctional Facility in Jackson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Details and reminders for Parole Board hearing ...
|Jun 8
|catherine
|1
|East side Kroger
|May 24
|Woohoo
|1
|Trayvon Martin vs. George Zimmerman? (Jul '13)
|May 19
|anotharr
|9
|Jackson Mi Memories (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|jaxrockguitarist
|57
|Vandercook Lake History (Jul '10)
|Mar '17
|Nicholas
|11
|Carrie guess (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Old friend
|3
|Carrie Wymer (Mar '09)
|Sep '16
|Old friend
|5
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC