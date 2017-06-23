Two serious car crashes in Jackson; o...

Two serious car crashes in Jackson; one fatality

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: WLNS-TV Lansing

A wildfire menacing a southern Utah ski town for nearly a week flared again, doubling in size for the second night in At 11:04 AM deputies from the Jackson County Office of Sheriff responded to a single vehicle crash at East Michigan Ave. and East Ave. in Grass Lake Village. The driver, the lone occupant died in the crash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lost dog Jun 18 Dratz 1
News Details and reminders for Parole Board hearing ... Jun 8 catherine 1
East side Kroger May '17 Woohoo 1
Trayvon Martin vs. George Zimmerman? (Jul '13) May '17 anotharr 9
Jackson Mi Memories (Dec '08) Mar '17 jaxrockguitarist 57
Vandercook Lake History (Jul '10) Mar '17 Nicholas 11
Carrie guess (Oct '16) Feb '17 Old friend 3
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

Jackson, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,799 • Total comments across all topics: 282,037,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC