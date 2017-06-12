Ten key findings in MLive investigati...

Ten key findings in MLive investigation into record 51 drug deaths

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

JACKSON, MI The goal was to show the breadth of the problem - how heroin infiltrates all elements of society and its devastating effect on people of varying ages, classes and backgrounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Details and reminders for Parole Board hearing ... Jun 8 catherine 1
East side Kroger May 24 Woohoo 1
Trayvon Martin vs. George Zimmerman? (Jul '13) May 19 anotharr 9
Jackson Mi Memories (Dec '08) Mar '17 jaxrockguitarist 57
Vandercook Lake History (Jul '10) Mar '17 Nicholas 11
Carrie guess (Oct '16) Feb '17 Old friend 3
Carrie Wymer (Mar '09) Sep '16 Old friend 5
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Libya
 

Jackson, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,870 • Total comments across all topics: 281,763,688

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC