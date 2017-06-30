Splash Pad Ceremony
Thursday morning at the Cascades Manor House a ceremony was held to recognize donors to the new splash pad in Sparks Park. Among the honored was local business man Phil Tripp who says the new feature should increase use of the park The Kiwanis Club of Jackson was also recognized.
