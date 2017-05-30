Payless in Jackson added to latest li...

Payless in Jackson added to latest list of company's store closures

Friday Jun 2

It joins a list of hundreds of Payless locations across the country that will close, following Payless' filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April. The Payless at 3210 E. Michigan Ave. will close on July 31, a worker at the location said on Friday, June 2. The closing date is tentative, based on how much inventory remains.

