New police, fire director Elmer Hitt ...

New police, fire director Elmer Hitt seen as Jackson success story

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 30 Read more: MLive.com

He's had to decide against firing his weapon at a drunken man approaching with one of two long guns raised, and supervised and trained others, assuring they too make right calls. "Elmer is truly one of those guys that came up through the ranks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lost dog Jun 18 Dratz 1
News Details and reminders for Parole Board hearing ... Jun 8 catherine 1
East side Kroger May '17 Woohoo 1
Trayvon Martin vs. George Zimmerman? (Jul '13) May '17 anotharr 9
Jackson Mi Memories (Dec '08) Mar '17 jaxrockguitarist 57
Vandercook Lake History (Jul '10) Mar '17 Nicholas 11
Carrie guess (Oct '16) Feb '17 Old friend 3
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Sudan
  4. North Korea
  5. China
 

Jackson, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,628 • Total comments across all topics: 282,298,616

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC