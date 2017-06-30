New police, fire director Elmer Hitt seen as Jackson success story
He's had to decide against firing his weapon at a drunken man approaching with one of two long guns raised, and supervised and trained others, assuring they too make right calls. "Elmer is truly one of those guys that came up through the ranks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lost dog
|Jun 18
|Dratz
|1
|Details and reminders for Parole Board hearing ...
|Jun 8
|catherine
|1
|East side Kroger
|May '17
|Woohoo
|1
|Trayvon Martin vs. George Zimmerman? (Jul '13)
|May '17
|anotharr
|9
|Jackson Mi Memories (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|jaxrockguitarist
|57
|Vandercook Lake History (Jul '10)
|Mar '17
|Nicholas
|11
|Carrie guess (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Old friend
|3
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC