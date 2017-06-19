MSP: woman arrested for domestic assault after slapping victim during argument
The Michigan State Police Jackson post provided the following log of activities for Tuesday, June 13, with troopers investigating 26 incidents and calls for service. Domestic Assault: Hillsdale County, City of Reading: Troopers were dispatched to a domestic assault.
