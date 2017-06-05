MSP: man found with narcotics arreste...

MSP: man found with narcotics arrested after being belligerent at party

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: MLive.com

The Michigan State Police Jackson post provided the following log of activities for the weekend of June 2 to June 4 with troopers investigating 63 incidents and calls for service. Possession Schedule IV Narcotic / Probation Violation: Hillsdale County, City of Hillsdale: Troopers were dispatched to investigate a party involving minors consuming alcohol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
East side Kroger May 24 Woohoo 1
Trayvon Martin vs. George Zimmerman? (Jul '13) May 19 anotharr 9
Jackson Mi Memories (Dec '08) Mar '17 jaxrockguitarist 57
Vandercook Lake History (Jul '10) Mar '17 Nicholas 11
Carrie guess (Oct '16) Feb '17 Old friend 3
Carrie Wymer (Mar '09) Sep '16 Old friend 5
News Lansing group contacted to a oerevitalizea Down... (Feb '16) Sep '16 Smart 2
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Jackson, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,806 • Total comments across all topics: 281,587,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC