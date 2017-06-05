Motorist, child injured after crashin...

Motorist, child injured after crashing into school bus full of children

A Pittsford woman and her 5-year-old child suffered minor injuries after rear-ending a school bus with 21 children on board Tuesday afternoon. The woman, 24, failed to notice a Pittsford school bus stopped in front of her at about 3:10 p.m., June 6 in the 1400 block of Gardner Road in Hillsdale County and crashed into the back of the bus, according to a release from the Michigan State Police Jackson post.

