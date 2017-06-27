Man who struck wife with golf cart ha...

Man who struck wife with golf cart had recent stroke, is 'distraught '

A man mistook the gas for the brake and ran over his wife Friday evening at Arbor Hills Golf Club in Spring Arbor Township. The woman was critically hurt and an ambulance took her to Henry Ford Allegiance Health.

