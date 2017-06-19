Man accused of stabbing woman leaving portable toilet arraigned for assault

A Jackson man accused of stabbing a woman shortly after she left a portable toilet in Loomis Park Monday night has been arraigned. Jerold Wayne Henri, 53, was arraigned on one count of felonious assault by Magistrate Judge Fred Bishop Wednesday afternoon, June 21. The victim, a 35-year-old woman, was using a portable toilet at Loomis Park at about 10:20 p.m., June 19, while her husband waited in a car nearby, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.