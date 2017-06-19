Man accused of stabbing woman leaving portable toilet arraigned for assault
A Jackson man accused of stabbing a woman shortly after she left a portable toilet in Loomis Park Monday night has been arraigned. Jerold Wayne Henri, 53, was arraigned on one count of felonious assault by Magistrate Judge Fred Bishop Wednesday afternoon, June 21. The victim, a 35-year-old woman, was using a portable toilet at Loomis Park at about 10:20 p.m., June 19, while her husband waited in a car nearby, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lost dog
|Jun 18
|Dratz
|1
|Details and reminders for Parole Board hearing ...
|Jun 8
|catherine
|1
|East side Kroger
|May '17
|Woohoo
|1
|Trayvon Martin vs. George Zimmerman? (Jul '13)
|May '17
|anotharr
|9
|Jackson Mi Memories (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|jaxrockguitarist
|57
|Vandercook Lake History (Jul '10)
|Mar '17
|Nicholas
|11
|Carrie guess (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Old friend
|3
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC