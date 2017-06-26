Jackson scores high for energy-saving buildings

A Michigan lawmaker has introduced legislation that would ban the use of the Redskins mascot for public schools in the JACKSON, Mich - It's one of those important things you don't see right away or are obvious to the casual observer. The city of Jackson is now ranked fourth in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2017 list of small metropolitan areas nationwide with the most Energy Star certified buildings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.