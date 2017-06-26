Jackson scores high for energy-saving...

Jackson scores high for energy-saving buildings

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 26 Read more: WLNS-TV Lansing

A Michigan lawmaker has introduced legislation that would ban the use of the Redskins mascot for public schools in the JACKSON, Mich - It's one of those important things you don't see right away or are obvious to the casual observer. The city of Jackson is now ranked fourth in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2017 list of small metropolitan areas nationwide with the most Energy Star certified buildings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lost dog Jun 18 Dratz 1
News Details and reminders for Parole Board hearing ... Jun 8 catherine 1
East side Kroger May '17 Woohoo 1
Trayvon Martin vs. George Zimmerman? (Jul '13) May '17 anotharr 9
Jackson Mi Memories (Dec '08) Mar '17 jaxrockguitarist 57
Vandercook Lake History (Jul '10) Mar '17 Nicholas 11
Carrie guess (Oct '16) Feb '17 Old friend 3
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Jackson, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,399 • Total comments across all topics: 282,112,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC