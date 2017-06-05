Details and reminders for Parole Board hearing for Richard Wershe, Jr.

The Michigan Parole Board will hold a public hearing at 9 a.m. Thursday, June 8, 2017 to consider the possible parole of Richard Wershe, Jr. The hearing will take place at the T-100 Training Center on the property of G. Robert Cotton Correctional Facility, 3500 N. Elm Ave. in Jackson, Mich. There is limited seating available, and seating will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

