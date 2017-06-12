Daybook: Recent births in the Jackson...

Daybook: Recent births in the Jackson County area

BOYER , Katelyn J. and MAXON , Justin M., of Jackson, a daughter, Valerie Lynn Maxon, born June 11, 6 pounds, 14 ounces at Henry Ford Allegiance Health. Grandparents are Jamie and Rod Maxon of Rives Junction, Andrew Boyer of Jackson, and Cynthia Christian of Jackson.

