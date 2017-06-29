Daybook: Recent births in the Jackson County area
BROWN , Jessica H. and Daniel T., of Jackson, a son, Leo Harrison, born June 23, 7 pounds, 10 ounces at Henry Ford Allegiance Health. Grandparents are Natalie and David Halsey of Jackson and Theresa and Paul Brown of Jackson.
