A public hearing to consider the possible parole of Carlos Craig, #145632

33 min ago Read more: State of Michigan

The Michigan Parole Board will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 to consider the possible parole of Carlos Craig, #145632. It will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the T-100 Training Center; G. Robert Cotton Correctional Facility in Jackson, Michigan.

