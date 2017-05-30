Teen armed with stolen handgun arrest...

Teen armed with stolen handgun arrested after chase through Jackson

Wednesday May 24

An armed 16-year-old male was arrested Tuesday afternoon after leading police on a brief chase through downtown Jackson. A Jackson Police Detective near Blackstone Street and W. Washington Avenue noticed a red Cadillac at about 1:30 p.m., May 23, Director of Police and Fire Services Elmer Hitt said.

