Stamp Out Hunger food drive to benefit Jackson-area food banks
To participate in the annual event Jackson residents need to leave a sturdy bag containing nonperishable food items, such as canned vegetables, peanut butter, rice, pasta or cereal, next to their mailbox prior to the the time of their regular mail delivery on Saturday. Letter carriers will collect the donations as they deliver the mail and see that they are dropped off at local food banks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jackson Mi Memories (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|jaxrockguitarist
|57
|Vandercook Lake History (Jul '10)
|Mar '17
|Nicholas
|11
|Carrie guess (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Old friend
|3
|Carrie Wymer (Mar '09)
|Sep '16
|Old friend
|5
|Lansing group contacted to a oerevitalizea Down... (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|Smart
|2
|Police seek man in armed home invasion between ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|nancys734
|1
|Ben Carson: By keeping out Islam, we protect women (Sep '15)
|Mar '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|16
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC