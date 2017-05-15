Schools face vexing test: Which kids will sexually attack?
In this Dec. 30, 2011 photo, Forest Hills Central High School's Marques Mondy, left, plays in a basketball game in Grand Rapids, Mich. After the Division I basketball prospect assaulted a classmate in a darkened band room at their suburban Michigan high school, a judge ordered him into adolescent sex offender treatment _ for the second time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jackson Mi Memories (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|jaxrockguitarist
|57
|Vandercook Lake History (Jul '10)
|Mar '17
|Nicholas
|11
|Carrie guess (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Old friend
|3
|Carrie Wymer (Mar '09)
|Sep '16
|Old friend
|5
|Lansing group contacted to a oerevitalizea Down... (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|Smart
|2
|Police seek man in armed home invasion between ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|nancys734
|1
|Ben Carson: By keeping out Islam, we protect women (Sep '15)
|Mar '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|16
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC