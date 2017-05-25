Man implicated in multiple pharmacy h...

Man implicated in multiple pharmacy holdups waives right to hearing

Monday May 1 Read more: MLive.com

A man accused of robbing or attempting to rob three pharmacies in about an hour waived last week his right to a preliminary examination, a probable cause hearing, in Jackson County District Court. He is charged with several felonies for allegedly holding up on Jan. 31 the Welcome Pharmacy, 303 W. Prospect St., and about 25 minutes later, the CVS Pharmacy at 605 N. West Ave. By about 5:30 p.m., about 50 minutes after the first heist, police nabbed him as he ran through a back door at Walgreens, 1314 N. West Ave. Police had warned pharmacies to be on the lookout for the man as officers investigated the first two robberies and soon an armed man later deemed to be Williams was seen at Walgreens.

