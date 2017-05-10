Man finds morel mushrooms as big as his hand near Ann Arbor
He found morels as big as his hand while searching for the tasty mushrooms Monday, May 7, near Ann Arbor. Grammatico, a Jackson resident, goes morel hunting with his wife and son every year, a tradition passed down from his wife's father.
