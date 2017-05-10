Hope's Megan Klintworth cards 75 at NCAA D-III Championship
Megan Klintworth carded a 3-over-par 75 to top the Hope College women's golf team during the second round of the NCAA Division III Championship on Wednesday in Houston, Texas. The junior from Jackson, Michigan posted one of the day's top rounds out of the field of 116 golfers at Bay Oaks Country Club.
