Fireworks, Family Nights series in Jackson begins Saturday
The first event of the Wednesday Family Nights and Fireworks series, presented by Little Caesars Carryouts of Jackson and Jackson County Parks and Recreation, is slated for May 27. The series concludes Sept. 2. Saturday's event includes the first of three fireworks shows planned throughout the summer.
