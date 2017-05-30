Dungy, Schlenker among winners of poll to name Jackson's baby falcons
After five days of voting, Jackson Citizen Patriot/MLive.com readers selected five names with Jackson significance, to be assigned to the falcon chicks born earlier in May. Mountie, Cooper, Dungy, Schlenker and Gramer were the top five vote-getters among the 3,967 votes. Five of the first six names to miss the cut were the last five Jackson Police Department officers to fall in the line of duty .
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East side Kroger
|May 24
|Woohoo
|1
|Trayvon Martin vs. George Zimmerman? (Jul '13)
|May 19
|anotharr
|9
|Jackson Mi Memories (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|jaxrockguitarist
|57
|Vandercook Lake History (Jul '10)
|Mar '17
|Nicholas
|11
|Carrie guess (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Old friend
|3
|Carrie Wymer (Mar '09)
|Sep '16
|Old friend
|5
|Lansing group contacted to a oerevitalizea Down... (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|Smart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC