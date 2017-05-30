Dungy, Schlenker among winners of pol...

Dungy, Schlenker among winners of poll to name Jackson's baby falcons

Friday May 26

After five days of voting, Jackson Citizen Patriot/MLive.com readers selected five names with Jackson significance, to be assigned to the falcon chicks born earlier in May. Mountie, Cooper, Dungy, Schlenker and Gramer were the top five vote-getters among the 3,967 votes. Five of the first six names to miss the cut were the last five Jackson Police Department officers to fall in the line of duty .

