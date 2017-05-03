Daybook: Recent births in the Jackson...

Daybook: Recent births in the Jackson County area

Monday May 1 Read more: MLive.com

DALTON , Rachael A., and GILBERT , Robert C., of Jackson, a daughter, Lillian Mae Gilbert, born April 22, 6 pounds, 14 ounces at Henry Ford Allegiance Health. Grandparents are Todd Gilbert of Manitou Beach, Charleen Comfort-Gilbert of Adrian, and Marcy and Jason Tice of Brooklyn.

