Daybook: Recent births in the Jackson County area
ALTENBERNT , Jessica S. and Kasey L., of Jackson, a son, Zane Norris, born May 3, 9 pounds at Henry Ford Allegiance Health. Grandparents are Juanita and Kim Altenbernt of Michigan Center, Carrie and Ken Hall of Napoleon, and Sharon and Matt Baxter of Marshall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jackson Mi Memories (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|jaxrockguitarist
|57
|Vandercook Lake History (Jul '10)
|Mar '17
|Nicholas
|11
|Carrie guess (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Old friend
|3
|Carrie Wymer (Mar '09)
|Sep '16
|Old friend
|5
|Lansing group contacted to a oerevitalizea Down... (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|Smart
|2
|Police seek man in armed home invasion between ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|nancys734
|1
|Ben Carson: By keeping out Islam, we protect women (Sep '15)
|Mar '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|16
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC