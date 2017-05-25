Crouch Senior Center celebrating 40th anniversary with open house
To celebrate 40 years of helping senior citizens in and around Jackson, the Crouch Senior Center is hosting an open house. The event from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, also will show off an interior face lift at the center.
