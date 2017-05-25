Crouch Senior Center celebrating 40th...

Crouch Senior Center celebrating 40th anniversary with open house

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: MLive.com

To celebrate 40 years of helping senior citizens in and around Jackson, the Crouch Senior Center is hosting an open house. The event from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, also will show off an interior face lift at the center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
East side Kroger May 24 Woohoo 1
Trayvon Martin vs. George Zimmerman? (Jul '13) May 19 anotharr 9
Jackson Mi Memories (Dec '08) Mar '17 jaxrockguitarist 57
Vandercook Lake History (Jul '10) Mar '17 Nicholas 11
Carrie guess (Oct '16) Feb '17 Old friend 3
Carrie Wymer (Mar '09) Sep '16 Old friend 5
News Lansing group contacted to a oerevitalizea Down... (Feb '16) Sep '16 Smart 2
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
 

Jackson, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,794 • Total comments across all topics: 281,300,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC