Creative Call-Out a " May 4

The Ricks-Weil Theatre Company will hold auditions for "Annie" from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 16 and 17 at the H. J. Ricks Centre for the Arts, 122 W. Main St. Performance dates are August 4, 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13. Call 317-477-8689 for more information. INDIANAPOLIS - In conjunction with the Eiteljorg Museum's "Dogs: Faithful and True" exhibit, artist Sheila Jackson will guide painters to create a portrait of your pet at 1 p.m. May 12 at the Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art, 500 W. Washington St. No previous painting experience is necessary.

