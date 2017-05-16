Center Stage Jackson Seeks Artistic D...

Center Stage Jackson Seeks Artistic Directors for 2017-18 Season

Tuesday May 16 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Center Stage Jackson is seeking artistic directors for its 2017-2018 Main Stage Season. The Main Stage Season will consist of two musicals at Jackson College and one dinner theater at the Sandhill Crane Vineyards: My Fair Lady .

