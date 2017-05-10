Budget fight brewing between Governor and Republican Senator over prison funding
He says the budget allocates $100 more per K-12 student for 2018 - and $1,480 more per prison inmate. Proos claims the extra prison money is essentially for overhead - covering the cost of empty beds as the inmate population shrinks.
