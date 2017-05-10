Biggest battle yet in final 2017 Citizen Patriot Prom of the Week poll

JACKSON, MI The final Jackson Citizen Patriot Prom of the Week poll for 2017 is the biggest one yet with six Jackson-area schools contending for the title. Springport High School has its prom on Friday, May 12, while East Jackson, Leslie, Napoleon, Northwest and Stockbridge head to prom Saturday, May 13. Napoleon has won its Prom of the Week poll the last two years in a row .

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.