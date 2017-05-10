A public hearing to consider the poss...

A public hearing to consider the possible parole of Charles Wheeler, #115252

The Michigan Parole Board will hold a public hearing on Thursday, May 25, 2017 to consider the possible parole of Charles Wheeler, #115252. It will be held at 9:00 a.m. at the Duane Waters Health Center; Charles E. Egeler Reception and Guidance Center in Jackson, Michigan.

