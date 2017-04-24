Work on I-94 BL (Michigan Avenue) in Jackson starts Wednesday, April 26
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation will oversee a $13.1 million investment this year to reconstruct Michigan Avenue between Brown Street and Louis Glick Highway/Washington Avenue in downtown Jackson. In addition, Louis Glick Highway and Washington Avenue, both one-way roads, will be converted to allow for two-way traffic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jackson Mi Memories (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|jaxrockguitarist
|57
|Vandercook Lake History (Jul '10)
|Mar '17
|Nicholas
|11
|Carrie guess (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Old friend
|3
|Carrie Wymer (Mar '09)
|Sep '16
|Old friend
|5
|Lansing group contacted to a oerevitalizea Down... (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|Smart
|2
|Police seek man in armed home invasion between ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|nancys734
|1
|Ben Carson: By keeping out Islam, we protect women (Sep '15)
|Mar '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|16
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC