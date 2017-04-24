Work on I-94 BL (Michigan Avenue) in ...

Work on I-94 BL (Michigan Avenue) in Jackson starts Wednesday, April 26

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: State of Michigan

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation will oversee a $13.1 million investment this year to reconstruct Michigan Avenue between Brown Street and Louis Glick Highway/Washington Avenue in downtown Jackson. In addition, Louis Glick Highway and Washington Avenue, both one-way roads, will be converted to allow for two-way traffic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jackson Mi Memories (Dec '08) Mar '17 jaxrockguitarist 57
Vandercook Lake History (Jul '10) Mar '17 Nicholas 11
Carrie guess (Oct '16) Feb '17 Old friend 3
Carrie Wymer (Mar '09) Sep '16 Old friend 5
News Lansing group contacted to a oerevitalizea Down... (Feb '16) Sep '16 Smart 2
News Police seek man in armed home invasion between ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 nancys734 1
News Ben Carson: By keeping out Islam, we protect women (Sep '15) Mar '16 Cordwainer Trout 16
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Jackson, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,503 • Total comments across all topics: 280,556,927

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC