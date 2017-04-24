Unconscious man in tree 35 feet from ground rescued by firefighters
Jackson firefighters on Wednesday night had to make a complicated rescue, using aluminum ladders, in an elevated, uneven location, during an electric storm, in the dark. Firefighters, unharmed, were able to get the tree trimmer down from the branches on Sweet Avenue and safely into a Jackson Community Ambulance.
