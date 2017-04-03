Physician, TV station owners honored ...

Physician, TV station owners honored with Jackson College awards

Tuesday Apr 4

A Jackson physician and the owners of a community television station have been picked to receive Jackson College's top awards this year. Dr. Jon Lake is the recipient of the 2017 Dr. Ethelene Jones Crockett Distinguished Alumni Award, while Bart and Karen Hawley are receiving the Distinguished Service Award.

