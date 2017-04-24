News Minute: Here is the latest Michi...

News Minute: Here is the latest Michigan news from The Associated Press at 12:03 p.m. EDT

30 min ago Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

An agency that investigates how federal blight demolition funds are used plans to look into why the cost of tearing down vacant houses rose by thousands of dollars in Michigan and Ohio. The Office of the Special Inspector General for the Troubled Asset Relief Program _ TARP _ says the average cost of razing a house in Michigan increased from about $9,200 to $17,600.

